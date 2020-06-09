Harare: Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a very different technique to wicketkeeping and batting but it was his hand-eye coordination and mental toughness that made him what he is, feels former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu.

“…The first time I saw Dhoni, if I’m to be honest…he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik was more natural than Dhoni. And still in keeping, he is more natural…even in batting he is more natural,” Taibu said on Fan Play-Sports Ruler Inside Out With Baggs on YouTube channel.

“Now, the way he (Dhoni) keeps his hands are not always together like you always have the little fingers together… when he catches his hands are always not like that…

“But he always manages to catch the ball and whip the bails in a flash with a very different technique…very different and odd technique.

“Same thing about his batting…different technique. But great hand-eye coordination. But I don’t think it’s only his hand-eye coordination but probably his mental toughness.

“Normally if you don’t look the part, so to speak, it’s easy for coaches to just put you aside. But Dhoni backs that up with statistics,” Taibu added.

Stumper Taibu also said he had learnt a lot from Indian greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among others about how to train.

The 2020 IPL is supposed to see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

If this year’s T20 World Cup — slated to be held in October-November in Australia — is postponed, it will open a window for the BCCI to host the IPL.

IANS