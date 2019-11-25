Pakistan cricketers may have failed to win the hearts of their supporters with their on field performances in the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, some of them have been showered with love for the generosity they bestowed on an Indian taxi driver. Five of the Pakistani cricketers invited the driver for dinner, the story of which was narrated by commentator Alison Mitchell to her co-commentator Mitchell Johnson.

Mitchell had also hailed the same cab en route to the ground Saturday and it was during the journey that the driver narrated her, the incident. Mitchell said that the five Pak cricketers including Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Nasim Shah.

“Five of them had called the cab to the hotel. After boarding the cab, they asked the driver to an Indian restaurant. Accordingly the driver did so. However, when he was offered the fare, he refused to take it because he was a cricket fan. Not to be outdone, the Pakistan cricketers invited the driver to have dinner with them,” Mitchell said while on a commentary stint.

“The driver also showed me a picture of him sitting on the dinner table with the Pakistan cricketers,” she added.

The video of Alison speaking about the experience the driver had was shared by ‘ABC Grandstand’ and went viral in no time. Many took to the social media platform to congratulate and praise the Pakistani cricketers for their heart-warming act.

So while Pakistan were losing their Test on the field, some of them became instant heroes off it.

