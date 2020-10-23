Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane recently emerged victorious in his battle with COVID-19. He went down memory lane to talk about his past and how he dubbed for the revenge drama Taish while in the ICU. Harshvardhan Rane said that as a child he used to crash weddings just for the food that was served.

“I used to crash weddings when I was young. I loved wedding food. When I was in school, I used to run away from my house to crash the weddings just for food. I was an expert at being invisible. I have only crashed weddings for my hunger purposes and not any romantic purposes,” Harshvardhan said.

Taish will release on ZEE5 October 29 as a film as well as in a web series format. The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The film Taish is a test of human emotions and our perseverance to fight the odds stacked against us. It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go. I really hope the audience acknowledges our labour of hard work,” Rane said.

The actor also shared his experiences of dubbing for the film while on a hospital bed.

“I was in the ICU. It was not at all easy to dub there but I managed to do it using almost 12 blankets. When I asked for so many blankets my doctors got scared. They thought that I am feeling cold! I did not tell them that I needed the blankets for dubbing. I locked the room and told them that I’m changing,” Rane said.

“I immediately made a cave using blankets and turned off the heart rate monitor as it was creating a lot of noise. I put my phone on airplane mode and started recording. (Director) Bejoy Nambiar sir was apologetic. He did not want me to dub from hospital. But, it was completely my choice. I did not want anyone to suffer due to me, I can do anything for work,” Rane added.

Apart from sharing his dubbing experience, Rane also urged people to stay safe and be ‘mentally strong’.

“It’s quite tough but one should be mentally strong to deal with it. Take proper care of yourself and follow precautionary measures. Don’t take stress,” Rane added.