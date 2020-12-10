Mumbai: Hindi film veteran actor Shatrughan Prasad Sinha turns a year older yesterday. However, Sinha announced that he did not celebrate his birthday this time and also stated the reason behind the same.

Shatrughan Sinha posted a picture on Twitter. The picture features wife Poonam Sinha and the three children Sonakshi, Luv and Kush. In this, Sonakshi looks beautiful in black outfits, while Luv is in gray jacket and Kush in blue and wrote, “We are not celebrating keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and in support of our farmers justified and most deserving demands. I thank all of you who have wished me on this special day.”

Shatrughan Sinha was born in Patna, Bihar. Shatrughan is the youngest of four brothers. Inspired by ‘Ramayana’, his parents named their four children Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughna. He graduated from Patna Science College with a Bachelor of Science. He had a Diploma in Acting from the Film and Television Institute of India Pune. Currently there’s a scholarship being awarded in his name in the institute to Diploma students. He moved to Mumbai, where he started his career in the film industry. He is married to former Miss India Poonam Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha got his first acting opportunity to play a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari.

Some of his notable films as lead hero were Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost, Yaaraon Ka Yaar, Dillagi, Vishwanath, Muqabla and Jaani Dushman.

He later appeared in villainous roles in Pyar Hi Pyar, Banphool, Manmohan Desai’s Raampur Ka Lakshman, Bhai Ho Toh Aisa, Sultan Ahmed’s Heera and in Vijay Anand’s Blackmail.

Currently, Sinha is a member of the Indian National Congress Party, having joined the party after he was not given a seat for the 2019 Indian general elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party.