Mumbai: Actress Madhurima Roy shot in a forest for her new web show, and she cannot get over the thrill of the experience. For Madhurima Roy’s new web show Mafia, the unit filmed a portion of the drama in the wilds of Jharkhand.

“We lived in a forest, in the outdoors, amidst wild animals. It was a thrilling experience for me. Definitely something I will reminisce and cherish,” Madhurima said. “One day we got to know there was a cheetah on the prowl! We were scared and yet enticed by the idea. It kept us on tenterhooks,” Madhurima excitedly added.

Madhurima has acted in web series like Little Things 3, Inside Edge 2 and Code M. She said she tends to merge a little of every role with bits of her personality to create any character she plays.

She also talked on how she prepared for the of Tania in Mafia. “My director and producer spoke to me at length about who she is. The explained to me where she comes from, what are her strengths and weaknesses, and what makes her vulnerable. As we began shooting, I discovered a lot of Tania in me,” informed Madhurima.

For Madhurima, there was another reason why she was excited about the show. “This was my first bilingual web series, in Hindi and Bangla. Bangla as a first. Even working with my colleagues from the Bengali film industry was a very enhancing experience. I worked with a bunch of supremely talented actors and learnt a lot at every step,” she said. “The script switches between two timelines, so it was imperative to know the story to the tee,” informed Madhurima.

“One really exciting memory was the day we actually played ‘Mafia’ post shoot at night. While we started playing the game, we realised how psychologically testing and exciting the game gradually becomes. You tend to know the best and worst of thought patterns of each other. It helped us understand each other and gave us a clearer context of the story,” Madhurima signed off.