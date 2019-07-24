Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most delightful celeb couples ever. Affectionately called ‘Virushka’, the pair is always by one another’s side and the love between them seems to be growing significantly as time passes.

In an interview, Anushka uncovered why she got hitched at 29 which is “apparently a youthful age for an on-screen character to get hitched.” The actress was quoted as saying, “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this head space. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love.”

“Marriage was a natural progression. I’ve always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn’t want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind. If a man doesn’t think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I’m happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It’s so beautiful to see happy couples together,” she added.

PTI