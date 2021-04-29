Mumbai: Actor Karthik Aryan is under massive media glare after he was dropped from the Karan Johar produced Dostana 2.

Dharma Productions also issued a statement that read: “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Karan was also trolled on social media for his decision to drop Karthik.

According to ET Times, Karthik was signed for the film before the lockdown last year at a fee of Rs 2-3 crore. Later his brand value increased to around Rs 10 crore which prompted him to demand a higher fee for the movie.

Karan believed it was unprofessional on Kartik’s part to renegotiate the remuneration midway. He tried to compensate him with another film, Mr Lele. Karthik was also upset with Dharma Productions when they gave Shashank Khaitan’s Yoddha to Shahid Kapoor.

Shooting for Dostana 2 was stalled due to the COVID pandemic. Even Karan got furious when Karthik started shooting for Dhamaka.

On the professional front, he was last seen in the film Love Aaj Tak 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan and will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2.