New Delhi: Rani Mukerji has recently said that she will ‘badly miss’ Abhishek Bachchan. Her comment evoked huge interest because at one point of time the two were ‘linked together’. However, either Abhishek or Rani has never acknowledged that they were in a relationship.

So why Rani will miss Abhishek ‘badly? Well that is because Rani is a part of the sequel to the successful movie Bunty Aur Babli which hit the screens 15 years ago, but Abhishek is not. The chemistry between Rani and Abhishek in the movie had simply been to say the least ‘just sizzling’.

Well 15 years down the line, the sequel to the movie is being made by Yashraj Films. The movie will be directed by Varun Sharma and will star upcoming actors Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharbari. Veteran Rani who had played the lead in the original Bunty Aur Babli film will also play a prominent role in the movie. But this time, however, she will not have Abhishek opposite her; it will be Saif Ali Khan.

Producers of the film had approached Abhishek to do the film. However, the actor rejected the proposal as he did not like the script. This is the reason why Saif Ali Khan was approached and he agreed to do the role.

This prompted Rani to say that she will ‘badly miss’ Abhishek (during the shooting of the film).

Agencies