Apart from earning big bucks from doing movies, Hindi film actors bring home very fat pay cheques courtesy of big money endorsement deals.

However, there are some actors who refused to become brand ambassadors for a few companies citing moral and ethical reasons.

Here’s a list of actors who refused eye watering deals:

Akshay Kumar:Akshay Kumar is not only known for his films but also for his discipline. Akshay promotes many brands, but he has also declined a few. Khiladi Kumar once had an offer from a pan masala brand but turned it down.

Amitabh Bachchan:Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be the ruler of movies. He has also been in advertising for a long time. There was a time when Amitabh used to promote cold drinks, but after discovering their negative effects, he stopped promoting them.

Aamir Khan:‘Dangal’ actor and Mr. Perfectionist of the film industry, Aamir Khan, does not endorse too many brands. He only promotes those ads which raise awareness in the society.

Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Sanju’ actor Ranbir Kapoor who won everyone’s hearts with his looks and acting, also does very little advertising. It is said that Ranbir has refused to advertise for a popular brand for men.

PNN/Agencies