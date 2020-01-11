Water is essential for life and nature knows what is best for us. The majority of diseases today happen because we adamantly try to go against nature. Water plays a key role in keeping you hydrated.

There are a lot many health problems and other related illnesses and even weight issues which can be solved if you just keep up with the intake of water on a regular basis. For ideal health, it is important that you have at least 8 glasses of water every day.

Drinking water is essential to a lifestyle, but drinking the water in correct way and posture is essential to a healthy lifestyle. According to health experts and Ayurveda the idea of drinking water in standing position is directly related to the speed at which water is drunk. As our posture plays a vital role in every circumstance.

Here are the points that taken into consideration that why we need to drink water.

– The nerves are in state of tension when we drink water rapidly in standing position which disrupts the balance of fluids leading to increase in toxins.

– When you drink water in the standing position it created indigestion in the body.

– It also accumulates fluids in the joints triggering arthritis. It also affects the filtration process of water by the kidneys. Impurities in kidney and bladder lead to urinary tract infections too.

– One should sit and drink water slowly to reduce acids levels in the body which is apparently high due to consumption of processed / chemicals /pesticides present in the foods.

PNN