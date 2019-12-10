Trees are amazingly adaptable and vigorous, providing protection for us and a host of other species.

During journey, you might have seen trees painted in white and red along the road, but have you ever thought why is this done? Actually, there are many scientific reasons behind this, about which you may be hardly aware of.

This method is quite old and the purpose behind this is to strengthen green trees. You must have noticed that cracks occur in the trees and bark starts coming out, due to which the trees become weak. That is why they are painted, so that their strength retain and the trees are long.

Another purpose behind painting trees is that it keeps termites or insects away.

Painting trees also improves their safety. This is an indication that the trees are under the eye of the forest department and cannot be cut.

In some places only white paint is used for coloring trees, but in many places red and blue colours are also used.

The trees along the road side of the national highway are also painted white, so that even in the night, these trees are easily visible.