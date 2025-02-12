At least 7-8 hours of sleep is essential for everyone. Getting enough sleep daily is crucial for both physical and mental health. Due to poor lifestyle choices and eating habits, many people experience sleep-related issues. One common problem is waking up in the middle of the night. Waking up at 2-3 a.m. occasionally is normal, but if this happens frequently during the week, it’s important to consult a doctor.

Depression and chronic conditions can also disrupt sleep. People under long-term stress often wake up around 3 a.m., causing their mind to race.

Research A recent study has shown that waking up in the middle of the night can impact health. If this continues for an extended period, it could lead to liver disease. Health experts explain this condition as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), where fatty cells accumulate in the liver, impairing its function and causing toxic waste buildup in the body.

Why does sleep get interrupted? According to the Journal of Nature and Science of Sleep, frequent sleep interruptions may signal liver disease. Doctors note that if sleep is disturbed consistently between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., it could indicate liver problems. During this time, the liver detoxifies the body. When the liver is fatty or sluggish, it requires more energy to detoxify, which can trigger the nervous system and disrupt sleep. Healthy liver function, however, allows for uninterrupted sleep.