Jeypore: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the globe are coming together to help each other.

Good Samaritan

The story of Bhagaban Tanti, 38, is also on the same lines. He is a differently-abled tailor of Kolab Nagar in Koraput district. Bhagaban has taken up the responsibility to provide free masks to the poor and needy free of cost. His disability hasn’t been able to stop his willingness to help those in need.

During childhood, Bhagaban was hit by polio. He lost the use of his legs. He owns a small tailoring unit in the village. Bhagawan has two daughters and one son. In spite of not earning much, he tries to provide a comfortable livelihood for his family. He also sees to it that his children get proper education.

When Bhagaban saw that people were unable to procure masks he decided to make them. The Odisha government has made it mandatory to wear masks to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Plight of poor

Bhagaban’s village doesn’t have a medicine shop. Whatever masks were available in this area were wiped off the shelves inside days as demand grew. Hence residents of the village had to go to markets in Jeypore and Koraput towns to buy masks.

However, the poor and the needy had no resources to buy them. Realising their plight, Bhagaban decided to stitch masks and provide them free of cost to the poor.

“To buy a mask one has to spend Rs 20 to 30. In our area most belong to the tribal community. They lack proper education, so they do not understand the importance of using masks,” pointed out Bhagaban. “So I decided to make and distribute masks among the poor,” Bhagaban added.

Distribution process

Bhagaban has been making masks for the last 20 days. He stitches 20-30 masks per day.

“I asked locals to spread the word about masks being provided for free at my shop to those in need. After they did so, tribals and destitute persons have been coming to my unit every day to collect masks,” said Bhagaban. He also briefs them about the necessity and benefit of wearing masks.

No doubt, Bhagaban is doing a noble deed in times of crisis.

PNN