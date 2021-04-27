New Delhi: This Union Minister’s daughter is really making her dad proud with her deeds. When India is struggling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s daughter Disha is in the forefront of fighting the virus. As a frontline health worker Disha Mandaviya is doing all that she can to provide relief to those affected.

In a tweet Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister said he ‘is proud of Disha’ and he waited ‘so long’ to see his daughter in the role of a COVID-19 warrior. Mansukh tweeted a photograph of Disha in a PPE kit at what appears to be COVID resource centre. Behind her are a few other members of her team wearing PPE suits, and boxes of medical supplies.

“My Daughter, My Pride! Disha, I have waited so long to see you in this role. I am filled with pride that you are rendering your duty as an intern in this critical time. The nation needs your service and I’m sure you will prove yourself. More power to you my warrior!” Mansukh said in a tweet.

See link: https://twitter.com/mansukhmandviya/status/1386609936122089473

The tweet once posted received over 18,000 ‘likes’. The efforts of Disha were praised by the minister’s followers and other Twitter users.

Mandaviya is also the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterway. Earlier he took to the microblogging site to inform that the Centre has asked all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and oxygen-related equipment cargo. He said the highest priority should be given to berthing of those vessels. Mansukh has also asked port chairpersons to personally supervise berthing and logistics operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments.

The minister has also previously said that the central government has approved 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir. He said that with these the production of the anti-viral drug has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month.