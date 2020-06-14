Rome: Drug company, ‘AstraZeneca Plc’ has signed a contract with governments of four European countries. It will supply these countries with the potential vaccine against the coronavirus. Researchers at the Oxford University are working on the coronavirus vaccine. Currently the third phase of trials is about to begin. British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has entered into an agreement to supply 400 million doses of the vaccine. Deliveries will start by 2020.

The company also said Saturday it was looking to expand manufacturing capability of the vaccine. It also said that it would provide the vaccine without profit during the pandemic.

First deal signed

The deal is the first contract signed by Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA). It is group formed by France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. It has been done to secure vaccine doses for all member states as soon as possible.

Official AstraZeneca statement

“This will ensure that hundreds of millions of people in Europe will have access to this vaccine. However, this deal will only come through if the trials are successful. We will know that by the end of summer,” AstraZeneca’s chief executive, Pascal Soriot told journalists. He said he has ‘good hope’ that it will work, based on initial data.

“The alliance will work together with the European Commission and other countries in Europe. It is to ensure everybody across Europe is supplied with the vaccine,” Soriot added. We have a very self-sufficient supply chain for Europe. Manufacturers are lined up in the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, among others, he informed.

Vaccines only for EU states

The vaccines are for all EU member states. The four nations that agreed the deal will pay for the total amount. However, the amount has not been disclosed. The scheme allows other countries to join it under the same conditions, a source from the Italian health ministry said. China, Brazil, Japan and Russia have also expressed interest, he said.

The British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the start of Phase III trials of the vaccine. Studies have showed sufficient efficacy and safety, Soriot said.

Bill Gates also involved

The deal is the latest by ‘AstraZeneca’. The company has promised to supply vaccine to governments who have agreed to advance purchases. It has agreed manufacturing deals globally to meet its target of producing two billion doses of the vaccine. Two of the deals are with Bill Gates-backed ventures. Another $1.2 billion agreement is with the US government. The deal will add a further 100 million doses to the two billion already committed by the group, AstraZeneca said.

It should however, be stated that till now there are no approved vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. More than 4,20,000 have fallen prey to the dreaded virus.