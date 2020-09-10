Mumbai: Noted actor Atul Kulkarni turns a year older today.

Besides Hindi, Atul has also worked in Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films.

Born 10 September 1965 in Karnataka, Atul first acted in his school when he was in Class X. He then joined several theatre groups where he learned many things about acting.

Junglee actor did his diploma from the National School of Drama in the year 1995. He then turned to films. Atul’s Hindi film debut was Hey Ram. In this film, he was accompanied by veteran actors like Kamal Hassan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad and Om Puri. Atul’s performance was well received by the audience.

Atul starred in many films following his debut. He also won the hearts of the audience by portraying negative characters. In 2006, Atul worked with Aamir Khan in the film Rang De Basanti.

Talking about Atul’s personal life, his wife is theatre artist Geetanjali Kulkarni. Apart from acting, both of them also run a non-governmental organization (NGO) for young children. The name of this NGO is Quest Education Support Trust. Through this, Atul and Geetanjali impart education to children up to 14 years old. Atul was last seen in the web series Bandish Bandits.