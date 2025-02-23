‘Enormous’ may seem like an ordinary word, far from being offensive or inappropriate. However, the way Emily Blunt used it sparked a public backlash, proving that context can turn even the most harmless words into controversy.

Born February 23, 1983, in London, Emily Blunt has become one of American film industry’s most versatile actresses. Her journey from British theatre to international cinema is marked by critically acclaimed performances.

‘Enormous’ controversy

However, in October 2023, Blunt faced public scrutiny over a resurfaced interview from 2012. During an appearance on the ‘Jonathan Ross Show’, she recounted an experience at a US restaurant, referring to a waitress as ‘enormous.’ This remark was met with criticism for body shaming. Blunt promptly issued an apology, expressing her regret and emphasizing that the comment was made without malice. She acknowledged the insensitivity of her words and reiterated her respect for all individuals.

Filmography

Blunt’s filmography showcases a range of roles across various genres. She gained widespread recognition for her role as the sharp-tongued assistant in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), a performance that continues to resonate with audiences.

Her portrayal of a principled FBI agent in “Sicario” (2015) and an alcoholic in “The Girl on the Train” (2016) earned her critical acclaim, with the latter securing her a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

In 2018, she starred in “A Quiet Place,” directed by her husband, John Krasinski, a role that won her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. She also captivated audiences as the titular character in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018). Most recently, Blunt portrayed Katherine Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” (2023), earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Personal life

On the personal front, Blunt married American actor John Krasinski in 2010. The couple has two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Blunt has also been open about her childhood stutter and actively supports the American Institute for Stuttering, highlighting her dedication to advocacy alongside her acting career.

PNN