Mumbai: From ‘Hawa Hawai’ to ‘I love my India’, she has been a part of many regional movie industries and recorded songs in 16 different languages. Apart from being a playback singer, she is known for her unique voice.

Yes! Today is the birthday of talented singer Kavita Krishnamurthy who has delivered some classical hits. She is the recipient of four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards, including three consecutive awards in the period 1994–1996, and the Padma Shree which she received in 2005.

With lots of popularity as a renowned singer, various controversies also followed Kavita. In the year 2010, the entertainment industry was rattled after news about her husband being accused of rape attempt made the headlines.

The couple had a 27-year-old domestic helper, Bhagya, who had levelled charges of sexual abuse on Subramaniam, after being accused of theft by the couple.

However, the famous singer refuted the allegations. Kavita said in a statement, “My husband is so simple and spiritual; he doesn’t even look at any woman. The maid had stolen money from my purse, then my daughter’s gold chain, and then €5000 from my husband’s drawer. We lodged a complaint against her and then my husband left for Bhubaneswar for a concert. A day later, a friend called to say that Bhagya has filed molestation charges against my husband. It is ridiculous.”

PNN