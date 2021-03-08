Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union recently opened up about having suicidal thoughts over the years.

“I’ve had so many rock bottom moments as an adult, starting with being raped at 19 at gunpoint at my job,” Union said in a conversation with actress Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop Health Virtual Summit, according to People magazine.

“It just felt like every so many years there was some major catastrophic event that was happening in my life. You know, divorce, career setbacks, relationship issues. There’s always something that just lands you on your ass and you’re like ‘There’s no way I can move on from this, I’ll never recover, I’ll never be the same,” the 48-year-old Union added.

She also revealed hitting a new low last year, following a fight with her husband, basketball player Dwayne Wade.

“I fell into something so dark in December that it scared me,” she said, but therapy helped her navigate through the crisis.

“Separating the symptoms from who you really are… to say that it’s a challenge, I don’t think I really have the words, or I lost them, to describe what these last few months have been,” she added.