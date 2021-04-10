Mumbai: Euphoria frontman Palash Sen has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the first dose of the preventive vaccine. The singer shared the health update with a Facebook post Saturday.

“Hello everyone. Today is not a good news day. But today is the day I begin a new fight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I am under home quarantine. I am fighting this disease with a regular dose of rest, yoga, Ayurveda, hydration and rock N roll. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days, to get themselves tested and isolate themselves. This has happened despite me having recently taken the first dose of the vaccine,” he wrote.

The 55-year-old singer, who is a qualified doctor, added a few lines in Hindi: “Iss Covid ki majaal toh dekho, doctor pe humlaa? Koi nahin, bohoton ko face kiya hai isko bhi kar loonga (Covid has some nerve to strike down a doctor. Never mind, I’ve dealt with so many, will deal with this, too).”

Commenting on his post, netizens expressed concern and wished him speedy recovery.