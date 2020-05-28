One of the best things about summers is the widespread availability of mangoes. Mangoes have Vitamin A, copper, iron and potassium and are also called the ‘king of fruits’.

There are a number of varieties of mangoes in the world but there is one particular breed of mango which is called ‘Queen of Mangoes’.

We are talking about the famous ‘Noorjahan’, which is a rare variety of mangoes of Afghan origins. These are found only in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The most important thing about this mango is that the weight of its seeds varies between 150 to 200 grams and grows up to a feet. Because of these specifications it costs up to Rs 500.

It weighs around 2.5 kilograms although in earlier times it weighed between 3.5 to 3.75 kilograms. Due to natural reasons the mango’s weight has decreased.

Last year due to a natural disaster, the harvest of ‘Noorjahan’ was hampered but good news for this rare variety of mango is that the fruits have come out abundantly this year.

Notably, India is the world’s leader in the production of mangoes. About 1400 varieties of mangoes are found in the world, out of which 1 thousand varieties are grown in India.