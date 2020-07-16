Mumbai: Bharat actress Katrina Kaif turns a year older today. Starting out with a critical and commercial disaster called Boom (1999), today she is among the highest-paid actresses in the country. After coming in contact with Salman Khan she got hold of many offers and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya gave her commercial success.

On the occasion of her birthday let us recall an incident related to her which involves Salman.

During a felicitation show called Umang organized for Mumbai Police, Salman danced in the song Munna Badnaam Hue from his film Dabangg. After this, comedian Kapil Sharma reached the stage and went to talk to Salman. During this time Kapil asked him that you have huge fan following in social media, have you ever seen a picture of a fan by zooming it?

During this, he was accompanied by actress Katrina Kaif on stage. In front of Katrina Kaif, Salman, while answering Kapil’s question, said that he never did, but he used to see every photo of Katrina Kaif by zooming to which everyone starts laughing.

This is not the first time, Salman has commented on Katrina on a public platform.

On work front, she will next be seen in Rohit shetty’s film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film co-stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena and Javed Jaffrey, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise’s previous films. It is now scheduled to be released Diwali 2020.

Also Read: Birthday girl Katrina Kaif earns in crores but wants to steal this thing from Alia Bhatt