New Delhi: Online file storage and sharing services startup Digiboxx Tuesday said it is looking to hire 5,000 engineers in the next three years.

The Indian startup is also aiming to have 10 million users in the next three years.

“We are planning to hire 5,000 engineers in the next three years. We are currently in double-digit and an extremely agile and lean set up,” Digiboxx CEO Arnab Mitra said at the launch event of the service.

Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant virtually launched the Digiboxx service and also registered as the first user of the company’s service.

“This is indigenous innovation at its best. I have always maintained that the Indian tech industry can be globally competitive in all aspects and Digiboxx is such an example. Now most of India can store, save and share in India without fear of security threats and data localisation concerns,” Kant said.

Digiboxx has started offering up to 20 gigabyte (GB) of free online storage in which an user can store and share file size of up to 2 GB. The company’s paid service starts from Rs 30 onwards in which users get 5 terabyte of storage spice with single file size of up to 10 GB.

PTI