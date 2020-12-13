Mumbai: Hindi cinema actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff is an Allu Arjun fan and shared that he wishes he could move like the Telugu star.

Tiger had a chat session with fans on Instagram, where a user asked him about Allu Arjun.

“Allu Arjun (is) my fav tollywood hero. Wish I could move like him,” Tiger wrote.

Talking about his best quarantine moment, he wrote: “Other than time with my fam… tried out something new… thanks to @iamavitesh and @gauravxwadhwa.”

A fan asked Tiger about his first crush, the actor replied: “My history teacher.”

What’s your addiction?

“Other than my family and life, I love my job and love to train,” he said.

Speaking about his upcoming work, Tiger will next be seen in ‘Ganapath’, in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021. The film is planned as the first film of a franchise.

He will also be seen in the second instalment of ‘Heropanti’.

IANS