Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The Unnao district administration has found a new way to put a check on stubble burning in the area.

A new scheme has been launched under which farmers will be given one trolley of bio-fertilizer in exchange for two trolleys of stubble.

According to District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, farmers can go to any of the 135 cow shelters in the district and exchange the stubble for fertilizer.

He said that the scheme would not only check stubble burning but would also encourage use of bio fertilizers.

Burning stubble after the paddy harvest in Uttar Pradesh has been one of the major causes of air pollution in various regions and the state government has now decided to crack the whip on famers who continue with the practice.

Estimates show that 15-20 million tonnes of paddy stubble is burnt in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh emitting smoke that is four to seven times more than the annual PM2.5 emissions from all vehicles plying in Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered over 1,100 FIRs against 2,000 farmers across the state for stubble burning.

Unnao District Magistrate said, “We have received an overwhelming response from the farmers. There are in total 135 temporary ‘gaushalas’ in the district. Nearly 1,000 quintals of stubble has already been received by officials across these ‘gaushalas’. It is an effective solution to the problem of burning stubble and will also make the soil more fertile.”

He further said, “Directions have also been given to the revenue department officials to spread awareness among farmers against stubble burning and for proper disposal of crop residue by involving village committees and village heads.”

IANS