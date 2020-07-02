Deoria (UP): Police here have arrested a station house officer (SHO) for a ghastly and lewd crime. The SHO allegedly masturbated before a woman and her daughter when they went to him to lodge a complaint. This information was given by police officials here, Wednesday.

Deoria SP Shripati Mishra said Bhishm Pal Singh was absconding from Tuesda. However, he was arrested Wednesday evening by a Special Operations Group (SOG) team. The Bhatni Police Station SHO was caught masturbating in his office June 22. At that time the woman and her daughter were present in front of him. They visited the SHO with a complaint related to a land dispute, police said.

Earlier in the day, Mishra had said, “Inspector Bhishm Pal Singh has been absconding since Tuesday. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared for his arrest.” He said the SHO was already suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in another case. This was related to his posting at Salempur, and was attached to the police line.

Also read: Rapper Honey Singh booked for lewd lyrics

A video of the SHO’s vulgar act, recorded by the girl, went viral Tuesday, leading to demand of strong action against him. An FIR was registered against the police inspector at the same police station after the video surfaced.

Singh has been booked under the charges of voyeurism, outraging the modesty of a woman, and public servant disobeying law.

“Singh indulged in vulgar acts while talking about the land dispute. The woman’s daughter made a video and showed it to other members of her family. It was indeed lewd,” the complaint filed against Singh said.