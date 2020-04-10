Mumbai: Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming digital film Bamfaad“, but the National Award-winning veteran actor always thought that Rawal (Jr) would be a writer because he had studied creative writing. Paresh Rawal, the proud father, however, is emotional and overwhelmed seeing his son on screen.

“The fact that he (Aditya) has signed a film as an actor came as a surprise to me. Aditya had interest in writing. He is a very good scriptwriter. He writes dialogues and poetry, and I have seen how good he is as a writer. Aditya went abroad and studied (writing), too. So naturally, I thought that he will write films. I did not know that the script he and the team of his film were working on over the past one month was actually his acting assignment! They were doing a workshop. But when I got to know it is his acting debut, I was surprised pleasantly!” Paresh Rawal said.

“I know all these youngsters, and all of them are hard-working. Now that I know they put their heart and soul into Bamfaad, I really want people to love their work. My wish is not just for Aditya but the whole team,” added Paresh.

Bamfaad also features Vinay Varma and Jatin Sarma among others, and is set to release Friday on ‘ZEE5’. It was supposed to hit the screens earlier, but had to be put off to due to the coronavirus.

Paresh Rawal also said that it was indeed a very emotional moment for him when he saw the trailer of the film and watched his son Aditya for the first time on screen.

“As a father, when I watched my son on screen, it was an emotional and overwhelming moment. I think Aditya does not look like a debutant. His body language, expressions, dialogue delivery are all in control. He looks the part. He carried himself well as a character in the film. I appreciate that,” Paresh said.

“Usually in a debut film, we look for the potential in an actor. I think Aditya has it in him. As an actor, his basics are correct,” the proud father pointed out.

So, what is Paresh’s tip for Aditya?

“I think we all emphasise on hard work. What I told Aditya is, do your hard work as part of your preparation and unlearn it when you are acting. Audience tumahara hard work nahin, ek film dekhne aa rahein hain (the audience is not coming to see your hard work, they are coming to watch a film). So, people should see the character in you and not Aditya, who is playing the character, or the hard work in between. It has to be seamless,” pointed out Paresh.

