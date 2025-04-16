Keonjhar: A barking deer was injured after being attacked by a dog at Raidiha village in Saharpada section of Patna forest division in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, a forest official said Wednesday.

Villagers alerted the Forest Department after spotting the wounded animal. A team responded promptly, rescued the deer, and transported it to the range office, where it received treatment from a veterinary doctor, forest ranger of Saharpada section Bhupati Sethi said.

Sethi informed that the barking deer will be released into the reserve forest once it recovers.

PNN