Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly beheaded his 51-year-old uncle with a sharp-edged weapon over a long-standing property dispute and later walked into Suakati police outpost with the severed head in a village in this district.

Police arrested the accused, identified as Kabi Dehury, who surrendered with the severed head of his uncle, Hari Dehury and confessed to having killed him. The incident occurred at Talakainsari village under Banspal block of the district late Friday night.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. SDPO, Sadar, Sudershan Gangai, said, “The accused has been arrested. The weapon was seized.”

Police said that Kabi had built a house on an encroached land near Hari’s residence. This led to a protracted dispute between the two. Hari had reportedly threatened Kabi multiple times, asking him to vacate the land, and allegedly warned he would kill him if he didn’t comply.

It is suspected that Kabi decided to act first, fearing for his life. The incident occurred when the villagers were busy watching a traditional folk performance during the ongoing Danda Nacha festival Friday night.

PTI