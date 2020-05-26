Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor’s 1987 blockbuster Mr India, completed 33 years Monday. Anil Kapoor said that Mr India will always remain a landmark film for him.

The movie, written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, featured Kapoor as ‘Mr India’ and the late Sridevi as a journalist. Veteran actor Amrish Puri played the iconic villain ‘Mogambo’. It was directed by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. More than anything else, the dialogue ‘Mogambo khush hua’ has made Mr India a film to remember.

Making of a song

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor uploaded the video of the song ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’. He shared how the track came into being.

“Mr India was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’ I could only imagine Kishore (Kumar) Da’s voice singing it,” informed Kapoor.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAmxArJjh1K/

“At the time, Kishore Kumar and Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da.

“When I finally did, I went to Kishore da’s residence and mediated their patch up. The end result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times,” Kapoor captioned the video.

Landmark film for actor

The 63-year-old actor said even after 33 years of its release, Mr India and its message is still ‘as important, if not more so’.

“Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail. ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi’,” Kapoor wrote.

Trilogy plans slammed

Earlier this year, there was a tussle over the reboot of Mr India. It was announced that the film will be remade in the form of a trilogy, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The decision didn’t go down well with the makers of the original. Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slammed the move. She said it was ‘disrespectful’ that the architects of the 1987 blockbuster – Sekhar Kapoor and her father – hadn’t been consulted for the remake.

