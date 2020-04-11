Mumbai: Karan Mehra, who portrayed Hina Khan’s husband Naitik’s role in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai believes that nothing in life comes easy.

Karan recently took to social media to share a video of him making pizza at home.

In the video, he revealed that after completing 12th grade, he worked at Domino’s Pizza and from there he learnt the art of making pizza.

He wrote, “From just a Summer-trainee at @dominos_india right after my 12th grade and my 1st job to learning the art of making Pizzas …. Today I look back and realise everything I learnt has taught me a great deal.”

Karan was last seen in Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna. He played the role of Dr. Ashok Sharma.

Karan came to Mumbai and started working for directors Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma as an assistant in four movies. He then appeared in the movie Love Story 2050. After that, he started doing modelling and TV commercials. In 2009, he got his big break in the role of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Apart from daily soaps, Karan also appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 with wife Nisha. In October 2016, Karan entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant with his co-star Rohan Mehra. He was evicted in the fifth week as the first celebrity to be evicted.

Karan is currently quarantined with his wife and son. However, they are active on social media and keep posting snippets of their lives for the fans.