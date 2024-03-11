Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar Monday said the people who had promised to expose the Swiss Bank account holders’ details, are now not ready to disclose SBI account details.

Kumar said this while speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar.

“The BJP had promised to expose the Swiss Bank account details and bring the money kept there. Now, the party is not ready to disclose SBI account details because they will be exposed”, he said.

The Supreme Court’s direction to disclose the electoral bond details by March 12 will expose both the BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the AICC in-charge of Odisha claimed.

The Congress party, which had conducted a sarcastic wedding ceremony of the BJP and the BJD, Monday organised another ritual titled ‘Anna Prasanna’ of 10 children born of the sarcastic wedding.

The 10 children have been named after ‘chit fund scam, mining scam, gunda (goon), mask scam, Tamilian, land grab, unemployment, selling of government jobs, electricity bill irregularities and inflation’.

More than 60 lakh families have been affected due to chit fund scam. However, due to the nexus between BJP and BJD, the victims could not get justice, Kumar alleged. Even after years of investigation, the CBI has not yet submitted the final charge sheet, he said.

The central government has not ordered a CBI probe into the mining scam in Odisha even after the recommendation of the Shah Commission, Kumar said.

He said the BJP had promised to provide two crore employment each year while the BJD had promised to give employment to 2 lakh youths every year. However, both the parties have “failed” to fulfil their promises.

Reacting to the allegations of Congress, state BJP spokesperson Biranchi Tripathy said, “The Congress organised such drama to show its existence to the media ahead of elections. However, the people are aware of their drama and have shown them their right place”.

BJD vice president Prasanna Acharya said: “The Congress was in power for a long time. But the party is now rejected. Failing to win the trust of people, they are now entertaining themselves by staging such drama”.

PTI