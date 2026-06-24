Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth Wednesday observed that “those who do not like us will never like us, no matter what we do” while “those who like us will continue to like us, whatever we do”, sparking political speculation and widespread discussion on social media.

The actor made the remarks while speaking at a function here where the title and first-look poster of his 173rd film, Tharman, were unveiled.

While the event was meant to mark the launch of the much-awaited film, Rajinikanth’s comments on criticism and public perception soon became the dominant talking point.

Addressing the gathering, Rajinikanth said that public figures often face contradictory expectations from people.

“If we remain silent, people ask why we are not speaking. When we start speaking, they ask us to continue. If we continue speaking, they say we should have remained silent. We must understand that those who dislike us will continue to dislike us, whatever we do, while those who like us will continue to support us. Expecting everyone to appreciate us is foolish,” he said.

The comments immediately generated debate in political circles, with many attempting to interpret them in the context of recent developments in Tamil Nadu politics.

Political observers pointed to criticism directed at Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over his public communication style and his speeches in the Assembly. Vijay’s response to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly Tuesday had already attracted considerable political attention.

Against this backdrop, Rajinikanth’s remarks were viewed by some as a subtle message of support or advice to the Chief Minister. Others, however, argued that the actor was merely sharing his views on dealing with criticism and public life.

The discussion also revived memories of Rajinikanth’s comments ahead of the Assembly elections, when he cautioned young people against blindly following film stars. Those remarks, too, had generated political interpretations and controversy.

Rajinikanth’s 173rd film – a project earlier referred to as Thalaivar 173, will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raj Kamal Films International.

Industry reports suggest that filmmaker Shankar will play the principal antagonist in the film, while Malayalam actor Basil Joseph is expected to portray Rajinikanth’s son. Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Although the launch generated excitement among fans eager for updates on Rajinikanth’s next cinematic venture, it was the superstar’s remarks on criticism and public perception that dominated conversations long after the event concluded.