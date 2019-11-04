Rayagada: Ten years have passed since the ‘Biju Patnaik Vending Zone’ was set up at Kasturinagar in Rayagada district yet the administration has not made use of it for the benefit of local traders, reports said. Street vendors are facing a tough time while carrying out their businesses at crowded places.

The vendors claimed that they have deposited Rs 50, 000 for mandis and Rs 1,000 in advance while they also have to pay Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 as rent. They alleged despite making payments they are not allotted shops in the vending zone.

Built at a cost of Rs 49.47 lakh, the vending zone was inaugurated by former minister Lal Bihari Himirika in 2009.

In 2014, the local vendors applied for spaces at the vending zone but the municipality was unable to allot spaces as some construction work was pending.

After completion of all construction works, the municipality allotted the shops to the eligible applicants in 2016. The vending zone was allowed to operate but for only three months, alleged the traders.

Provisions were made for 22 grocery shops, 36 vegetable shops and 18 other shops in the vending zone. It may be mentioned here that the vending zone is spread over more than 1 acre of land.

As the vending zone is left unused, hundreds of street vendors and hawkers are facing difficulties in running their businesses at crowded places particularly at Ashok Cinema Hall, Railway Station and in front of PWD department in the town.

Though the vendors and residents have been demanding for re-opening of the vending zone, yet the municipality has turned a deaf ear to their problems. Locals and businessmen did meet the executive officer of municipality Sachidanada Satpathy April 30, 2019 and urged him to operationalise the vending zone.

In reply, the officer said, “The department will make arrangements for operation of the shops in the vending zone within three months.” However, six months have passed since then.