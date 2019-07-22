Aradi: Thousands of devotees (kanwariyas), including women, thronged into the famous Baba Akhandalamani temple here in Bhadrak district to offer holy water to the lord on the occasion of first Monday of the holy Shravan month.

The devotees were seen standing in serpentine queue since Sunday night.

Various steps were taken from the temple and police administrations for a hassle free darshan of Baba Akhandalamani and observance of rituals.

However, these devotees suffered some inconveniences Monday night owing to some lapses on the part of the electricity department.

PNN