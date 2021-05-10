Paris: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Paris and other French cities against what they see as the government’s failure to implement adequate climate protection measures, police said.

The protests were staged Sunday, reports dpa news agency Protesters say a climate change bill approved in the lower house of parliament last week does not go far enough.

A vote in the Senate, the upper house of parliament, is expected in the summer. Among other things, the bill would ban certain domestic flights if there is an alternative train route that takes no more than two and a half hours.

In addition, the new offence of ecocide is to be created, incurring punishment if serious and lasting damage is knowingly caused to flora, fauna or the quality of the air, water or soil.