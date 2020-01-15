BHUBANESWAR: A gathering of food bloggers and influencers titled ‘Influencer Carnival’ was organised at Esplanade One Mall here in a first-of-its-kind initiative that brought influencers from food blogging and lifestyle under one roof. The event was organised by Food Findo, the state’s largest food community.

Speaking about the event, founder, Food Findo, Rohit Srivastava said, “This sort of meet-up will bring the influencer and blogger fraternity closes and encourage budding bloggers to take up blogging more seriously.”

In the carnival, multiple contests and activities in segments such as food photography, food styling, fashion hack, burger challenge and bowling league among others were organised where each participant could partake in any one segment.

They tried a wide range of delicacies like burgers, momos, pizza, spiced mint chutney with cottage cheese sandwich, celery chicken and iceberg club sandwich among others at the food court.

The event was judged by a jury comprising of food stylist Alka Jena, mentor at Nikon School India Asutosh Sahu and digital marketer Vishisht Gupta.

Pragnya Mishra, a food blogger, said, “The event gave a great opportunity to discuss common blogging issues and growth ideas. The cozy setup, well mannered staff and awesome food complemented the event perfectly.

Another participant Bindhyabasini Jena, who won the Food Photography contest, said, “Attending the event was a great experience for me as I met many influencers from across the state. It felt great to meet many food inspirations in one place.”