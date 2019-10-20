BHUBANESWAR: National-level Khadi and Garmoudyog exhibition-cum-sale 2019 was organised by Odisha Khadi and Gramoudyog board here Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Ashok Chandra Panda, minister, Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, said, “It’s a great initiative by the Khadi board to popularise the product as well as the sincere national thought within it.”

“Mahatma Gandhi initiated the thought process and it is our duty to keep the Khadi movement alive,” he added. Freedom fighter Padma Shri Bhavani Charan Pattnaik said, “Khadi is not a fabric, it’s a mindset. It’s essential to keep India free from foreign products by wearing Khadi and using Charkha.”

It may be noted that more than 80 artisans are participating in the fair. Subhendu Rana from Jagatsinghpur stated that he has already received orders for more than 100 sarees from a fashion store in Bhubaneswar on the inaugural day itself.”

Niraja Kumari from Ganjam Khadi Sangha sold off 22 khadi sarees on day one which was a big boost both to the weavers as well as for the officials. Khadi board’s President Sangram Keshari Paikray said, “In the coming days, Khadi board will involve youngsters in its movement and it’s important that everyone must buy Khadi products to boost the weavers of Odisha.”