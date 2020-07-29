Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in robbery and produced them before court Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Debashis Pujapanda (20), Krishna Singh (21) and Basanta Nayak (19) from Jatni area in Khurda district.

Police have recovered two motorcycles and 17 mobile phones from their possession.

The arrests came after an FIR was registered by Harekrushna Senapati from Balianta area near Pahala at Khandagiri police station June 30, 2020.

Senapati had stated in the FIR that he was returning to his house in Balianata area from Khandagiri when two unidentified persons came in front of his motorcycle, roughed him up and took away his mobile phone on Baramunda flyover.

Acting on the FIR, police registered a case and started an investigation and arrested the three accused.

Police said that the accused men are history-sheeters. They often commit crimes on the stretch of NH-16 between Nayapalli and Khurda by using motorcycles with tampered registration numbers.

PNN