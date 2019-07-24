Kolkata: A south Kolkata hospital faced the unprecedented situation of a woman delivering a baby and then not one, not two, but three men walking into the hospital, all claiming to be her husband and the baby’s dad.

The flummoxed hospital management had to call in the police to resolve the matter.

The drama started Saturday evening after a 21-year-old pregnant woman came to IRIS Hospital with her mom and was admitted. The man accompanying her filled in the hospital form, claiming to be the woman’s husband and the yet-to-be born child’s dad, and paid the advance.

The woman was then wheeled into the operating theatre Sunday morning for delivery.

Meanwhile, a second man walked into the hospital and wanted to meet the woman, claiming to her original husband.

Shocked! hospital staffs informed him that another man had already signed the form as the woman’s husband. Soon Man one and Man Two immediately got into an argument after which the police had to be called.

Meanwhile, the woman delivered a baby girl. Later, cops asked the two men to furnish a marriage certificate. Man Two managed to show a marriage certificate while Man One immediately backed off, admitting that he was the woman’s ‘friend’.

On the other hand, the woman’s mother refused to acknowledge that Man Two was her daughter’s husband, further adding to the confusion. Cops then decided to wait till the woman gained consciousness.

However, another problem walked in – in the form of Man Three. He had a slightly different claim: No, he was not the woman’s husband, but yes, he was the newborn’s father as the woman had maintained physical relationship with him.

Finally! The woman got her consciousness and informed that Man Two indeed was her husband and her newborn’s dad. The two had got married this April but the husband’s family refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law.

So, the man also refused her but later married after she filed a rape complaint against him. This left Man One and Man Three in dilemma as they claimed that the woman was also in relationship with them. They also raised questions as to how the woman delivered a baby so soon as she was married this April.