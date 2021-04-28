Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested Wednesday three cops for allegedly ‘stealing’ more than Rs 20 lakh while conducting a raid at a hotel here. The three have been identified as havildar Dillip Mallick and constables Sandeep Prusty and Prafulla Bhuyan.

Sources said that Kamala Saha, a businessman of Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district, had lent Rs 10 lakh to Maheswar Sahu. However, the latter then hatched a plan to dupe Kamala of rupees one crore on the pretext of a lucrative scheme. Maheswar convinced Kamala to invest in the scheme.

Accordingly, Kamala arrived here with 40 packets of currencies (each containing Rs 2.5 lakh). He was supposed to give the money to the accused in a hotel at Airfield police station area.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel and nabbed all the five persons, including the victim. The cops also seized 31 packets containing the cash. However, during interrogation, police learnt that Kamala had 40 packets in his possession. They found that the three copes were allegedly involved in ‘stealing’ nine packets. So the three cops were also arrested. The nine ‘stolen’ packets were found in possession of the three cops.

PNN