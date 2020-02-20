Jharsuguda: The court of Raigarh Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Chhattisgarh passed an order Wednesday allowing Chakradharnagar police to take former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Sai on a three-day remand and his driver Bardhan Toppo on a one-day remand.

Anup was arrested February 12 by Raigarh Police February in the double murder case of Kalpana Das and her daughter Babli. His driver Bardhan was arrested two days later.

Sources said, the police had requested Tuesday the court for a remand of seven days for Anup. However, the court did not pass its order Tuesday and Wednesday passed the remand orders.

The police also in their plea requested the court to pass an order so that they could carry out narco analysis test on Anup. However, the court reserved its judgement on this plea.

Public prosecutor Vedprakash Patel informed that Anup told the court that he has health problems and his condition is not good.

Anup and his driver Bardhan have confessed killing Kalpana and Babli in 2016 in Chhattisgarh. But the weapon and one of the vehicles used in the crime have still not been traced. The other vehicle, a Toyota Innova belonging to Anup has been seized by the police.

As statements given by Anup and Bardhan regarding the crime are not matching police now plan to interrogate them together. That is why the police moved the plea remand. During interrogation police also want to find out if there are other persons involved in the crime.

