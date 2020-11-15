Bargarh: In a tragic road mishap, three youths were killed as the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck near Sarasara village on the outskirts of Bargarh town late Saturday night.

The identities of the deceased have not been ascertained as yet.

According to a source, the trio was going from Bargarh town towards Barpali in an auto-rickshaw for some works. One of them was learnt to be driving the three-wheeler. As they were nearing Sarasara village, a speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw, killing the three occupants on the spot.

The truck sped away from the spot after the accident.

Local people rushed to the spot and then immediately informed the police. On getting information about the mishap, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

Launching a hunt for the truck, the police have initiated a probe into the accident.

PNN