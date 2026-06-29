Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police arrested three youths in connection with a violent clash between two groups during a late-night party at a city hotel.

The arrested accused were identified as Punya Prasanna Mohanty (22) of Kanan Vihar, Patia; Ashribad Dhir (25) of Sailashree Vihar; and Nikhil Kumar Sahu (23) of Patharagadia.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of June 27, when a minor altercation between members of the two groups escalated into a violent confrontation.

Acting on information, Nayapalli police, along with PCR personnel, reached the spot at around 11 pm and brought the situation under control by detaining those involved.

Two injured persons were shifted to Capital Hospital for treatment. During the investigation, CCTV footage allegedly showed Mohanty and his associates assaulting complainant Raj Kumar Meher and his friends.

Police said Mohanty was seen striking Meher on the head with a mobile phone, causing grievous injuries. Breath analyser tests confirmed that all three accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Police also seized the mobile phone allegedly used in the assault. Further verification revealed that Mohanty has 11 previous criminal cases registered at the Infocity police station.

The accused were produced before a court, while further investigation is underway.