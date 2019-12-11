Berhampur: Ganjam district police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man over suspicion of practising sorcery near Baghupalli village under Pattapur police limits.

The accused have been identified as Tuna Nayak (36), Muna Naik (26) and Jitu Behera (24), all residents of Pattapur area.

According to police sources, Tuna was suspecting that the elderly resorted to witchcraft which led to the death of her niece. The accused hatched a plan with Muna and Jitu to eliminate the elderly.

November 30 around 5 pm, the trio forcibly took the victim to a nearby forest, where they killed him by slitting his throat. Later, they dumped the body at a bush and fled the spot. The weapon of offence, a knife, was seized from the spot by police during the course of investigation.