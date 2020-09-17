Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and a civilian woman were killed, while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in a pre-dawn gunbattle in Batamaloo area in the city here Thursday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer is in a critical condition, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality in Batamaloo around 2.30am. They had information about the presence of militants there, the officials said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

A civilian, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz (45), was killed in the firing. Two CRPF personnel, including Deputy Commandant Rahul Mathur, were injured. The injured personnel were taken to hospital, they said.

A police spokesperson said the slain militants have been identified as Zakir Ahmad Paul, a resident of Aloora Imam Sahib Shopian; Ubair Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Badragund Kulgam; and Adil Hussain Bhat, a resident of Batapora Chersoo, Awantipora.

“All were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. They were involved in several attacks in Srinagar city and south Kashmir,” the spokesperson informed.

Acting on a lead, security forces zeroed in on a house where the militants were hiding, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said. “They were given a chance to surrender, but they refused and opened fire. One CRPF officer and another CRPF man sustained injuries in the initial exchange of firing. The officer is critical and we are praying for his recovery,” Singh stated.

Singh said the forces conducted the operation in a professional manner and killed all three militants. “However, a woman was caught in the crossfire. Her death is very unfortunate, and we express sympathy with the bereaved family,” he said. “Arms and ammunition were recovered (from the slain militants),” he added.

“Today’s operation was the seventh one in Srinagar in the recent past,” the DGP informed. “In terms of peace, 2020 has been better on every parameter than 2019. So far this year, we have done 72 operations in which 177 militants were killed, including 12 in Jammu. Twenty two militants among the 177 were Pakistanis. This shows Pakistan’s direct involvement in terror activities,” he added.