Dhenkanal/Mayurbhanj: As many as three persons have been arrested for their involvement in wildfires at Ranjagada reserve forest in Dhenkanal district, the Forest Department said Thursday.

Hrudananda belongs to Mandiapada village under Kankadahada police station in the district while two others are from Rekuti under Telkoi police limits in Keonjhar district.

On being tipped off, a special team led by Kamakhyanagar Range Officer (East) Satya Narayan Sahoo conducted raids at different places to nab the accused.

Similarly, the Forest Department personnel in Mayurbhanj district arrested a poacher while setting the forest on fire under Podadiha range in the district.

The accused whose identity has not been disclosed by the Forest Department was setting dry leaves on fire when he was arrested. An axe, a gun and about 7 kilograms of porcupine meat were seized from his possession.

Notably, two days ago Sambalpur DFO Sanjit Kumar had held farmers having their farmlands close to the forests responsible for the much-debated forest fire in the district.

He alleged that the farmers set their fields on fire to collect mahua flowers, kendu leaves from their farmlands and to prepare those for next crop. Later, these fires spread to nearby jungles causing a huge damage to flora and fauna.

