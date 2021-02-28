Angul: Three persons including a woman were Saturday arrested for duping a youth on the pretext of giving him a job in an industrial company.

The accused have been identified as Ranjan Kumar Tripathy, his wife Mitali from Rajkishorepada and Ranjan Kumar Sahu from Rengali area in Angul district. The victim is a resident of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district.

According to the police, the victim came to know from an advertisement that an industrial company was looking for suitable candidates for some of its vacant posts. He had applied for the job. The trio then contacted him, asking him to deposit Rs 52,000 towards registration fees.

Taking the bait, the youth deposited the asked amount in a given bank account. However, he did not get the appointment letter as promised.

Few days later, the trio again contacted him and asked him to deposit the last instalment of Rs 15,000 to get the job.

As he was already frustrated, the youth asked the trio to return him the money he had given. The accused trio then asked him to deposit another Rs 2,000 to get back his money.

By this time the youth was at the end of his tether. He lodged a report at the police station against the trio. Registering a case, the police launched a probe and arrested the accused.

PNN