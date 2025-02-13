Khallikote: Three people, including a student, sustained injuries during a stabbing incident at Rama Chandra Mardaraj Science College (RCM) here in Ganjam district Wednesday.

The incident occurred during an exam when an argument ensued between the accused, identified as Meghanad Pahan, a Plus III first-year Commerce student, with another student and two of his outsider friends at a playground near the college campus. During the argument, Pahan lost his cool and attacked the trio with a knife leaving them critically injured. The injured were identified as Bijay Nayak, a student of the college, and two outsiders – Raju Gauda and Raju Sethi. After the incident, the injured were rushed to Khallikote community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, Raju Sethi was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. On being informed, Khallikote police station IIC Ramesh Kumar Pradhan reached the hospital and initiated an investigation. After preliminary investigation, police found it to be the fallout of a love affair. College principal Surendra Nath Swain said that the accused student had not appeared in the exam held on that day when the incident occurred.