Jeypore: Koraput police Monday seized an inter-state ganja smuggling racket and arrested three persons from two states.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep (32) of Sonipat in Haryana and Monu (32) and Mohammed Abid (24) of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on reliable information, the police intercepted a truck bearing registration number UP12 T 4812 near Patraput bridge and arrested three persons. During search, police found 208.3 kg ganja worth around Rs.20 lakh from the truck.

On being questioned the youth admitted that they were going towards Jeypore town from Baipariguda of the district.

The cops further seize, Rs 3200 cash and 535 pockets of mosquito nets and three mobile phones from their possession.

PNN